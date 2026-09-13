A batch of 54 offshore post-graduate scholarship beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom for studies in various universities.

The students took off from Abuja and arrived in London on Friday. They are among the150 beneficiaries that underwent a pre-departure orientation in August following their deployment by the PAP administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro.

The figure brought to 243, the total number of offshore post-graduate scholarships beneficiaries deployed this year by Dr Otuaro.

The scholars will major in programmes such as software engineering, cyber security, global public health, oil and gas engineering, law, fintech analytics, construction engineering management, forensic audit, data science analytics, among others.

Dr Otuaro advised the students to take their studies seriously and be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the Niger Delta.

He also urged them to respect the laws of the country and obey the rules and regulations of their respective institutions.

He stressed that they were expected to come back home after their programmes to add value to their communities and nation-building in the spirit of patriotism.

“Education is the vehicle for the socio-economic advancement and sustainable peace and stability of the Niger Delta.

“Investing in the education of the youths of the region is a sure way of guaranteeing a greater and better tomorrow for the region”, the PAP boss said.

He attributed the large-scale deployments to the unprecedented support of President Bola Tinubu for the programme under his Renewed hope Agenda.

He also thanked the Office of the National Security Adviser for the support and guidance.

He further praised stakeholders of the programme for their cooperation and encouragement.

Dr Otuaro said, “We express our profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his massive support for the programme. Without his strong backing, the huge deployments would not have been possible.

“We are also very grateful to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his efficient supervision, deep insights and professional input that have helped the programme.”