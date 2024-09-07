The need for more basketball academies in Nigeria has been emphasized by some FCT basketball coaches, who believe it is crucial for the development of the sport.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day basketball camp for kids, organized by the Veterans of Abuja (VOA), Coach Adeka Daudu stressed the importance of having more regulated basketball academies in the country.

“Having more basketball academies will not only help in developing the skills of young players but also provide a platform for them to showcase their talents,” Coach Daudu said. “The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) should take charge and drive the process of establishing more academies across the country.”

Coach Emmanuel Odeh, who also spoke at the event, echoed Coach Daudu’s sentiments, adding that the academies will help in promoting healthy competition among young players.

“The more academies we have, the more opportunities we create for young players to compete and improve their skills,” Coach Odeh said. “This will ultimately benefit the sport and the country as a whole.”

The two-day camp, which had over 70 registered kids between the ages of 4-16, provided a platform for young players to learn basic basketball skills. The kids were taught various drills and techniques by experienced coaches, including Coach Daudu and Coach Odeh.

Basketball promoter, Igoche Mark, who was present at the closing ceremony, advised the kids to prioritize their education alongside their passion for basketball.

“Education is key to a brighter future, and I advise you all to take your studies seriously,” Mark said. “However, don’t forget to pursue your passion for basketball, as it can also open doors to great opportunities. Marry both education and basketball together, and you’ll be unstoppable.”

The camp was organized by the Veterans of Abuja (VOA) to promote basketball development among young players in the FCT. The event was a huge success, with many parents and kids expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn from experienced coaches.