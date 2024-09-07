Barrister Rotimi Alli, chairman of the Ibadan Football Council, has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ ability to secure the maximum six points in their upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Speaking at the September edition of the Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association virtual interactive session, “Guest of the Month,” Barrister Alli, popularly known as Libero, emphasized that the team’s success depends on the players’ determination and willpower.

“It’s not about the coaches; it’s all about the boys,” he stated. “With only two or three days of preparation, there’s little the coaches can do. It’s the players’ mindset that will determine the outcome. They must decide among themselves that they want to win.”

Barrister Alli believes that the caliber of players in the Super Eagles squad is more than capable of achieving success. “Considering the quality of players we have, there’s nothing stopping us from qualifying for the Nations Cup and the World Cup,” he added.

The Super Eagles will face Benin Republic and Rwanda in crucial AFCON qualifiers this weekend, and Barrister Alli’s optimism is a testament to the team’s potential. With the right mindset and determination, the Super Eagles can secure the maximum points and take a significant step towards qualifying for the major tournaments.