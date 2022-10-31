A mobile app, My Wallet Shop that will help Nigerians to share commission from the N3.25 trillion spent on airtime and data has been launched in Abuja.

The telecom VTU community mobile app, which gives N1,200 instant cash bonus, will also enable customers to get two per cent cash commission everytime one recharges airtime and data.

Also, the app will enable Nigerians to buy mobile phones on credit and own a VTU shop where they can trade and make money for themselves.

LEADERSHIP reports that in 2021, airtime and data consumption was N3.25 trillion and the minimum standard commission which is 3 percent, Nigerians benefited around N97.5 billion.

Speaking during the launch of the app in Abuja, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Joshua Tarhule, said my wallet shop is an automated system that allows one to sell Richard cards of every network, do subscription of paid TV and also transfer cash directly to beneficiary accounts.

“With the world moving online, the world will push you online whether you like it or not. Security will push you online apart from technology. We are launching the app because we are coming from a journey we started some years ago.

“It has been an amazing journey that was basically for selling recharge cards and subscription of paid TV. We now have a shop where people can buy mobile phones and even take out loans.

“We have been winning awards because in 2019, people that were selling physical recharge cards ran out of jobs because of COVID. We took our business online and many others are benefiting today.”

“In 2021, airtime and data consumption was N3.25 trillion minimum standard commission is 3 percent which will be around N97.5 billion. We are simply sharing the commission the telecom companies give us with our customers. The app can be downloaded in google play as: mywalletshopng,” Tarhule said, adding that their target is to have 1 million subscribers on the app within few months.