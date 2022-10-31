Amid concerns over lack of Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across Nigeria functioning, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), a not-for-profit, business-led organisation, has commenced the revitalisation of at least one functioning PHC per ward across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

PSHAN, through the Adopt a Private Health Facility Project (ADHFP), a platform, conceptualised by Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, for collaboration, communication and effective change between multiple interested parties, where funds and resources are pooled through collaborations and leveraging the public-private sector dynamic, from willing sources and partnerships to facilitate the renewal of primary healthcare in Nigeria, has successfully revitalised two PHCs in Delta and Bauchi states under the pre-pilot phase.

The chief executive officer, PSHAN, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, who disclosed this at a press conference, in Lagos, said studies have shown that one of the factors responsible for Nigeria’s dismal health indices is poor PHC strategy, adding that the diligent implementation of a PHC strategy that seeks to address the healthcare and wellness needs of some societies has seen many countries including Vietnam, Bangladesh, Botswana, Ghana, rapidly overtake Nigeria in healthcare.

“Poor governance, an inefficient supply chain and absence of a skilled workforce are some of the issues contributing to the painful burden of high disease mortality and the current state of healthcare in the country. This is especially true for a large majority of Nigerians who are in the low-income bracket,” she added.

Akinbolagbe disclosed that the ADHFP was designed to provide one world class PHC in each of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria, as efforts to address critical challenges of access and utilisation, adding that the project is expected to directly benefit the people of Nigeria through improved access to healthcare, reduction in infant, under-five and maternal mortality, reduce the burden of diseases of public health interest such as HIV/AIDs, malaria and tuberculosis etc.