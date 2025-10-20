In a stunning finale on Sunday night in Chile, Morocco etched its name into the annals of football history by defeating Argentina 2-0 to claim the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the very first time.

This remarkable achievement marks a milestone for Moroccan football, as it represents the nation’s inaugural World Cup victory at any age group.

Yassir Zabiri, currently plying his trade with FC Famalicao in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, emerged as the hero for Morocco, netting both goals in a commanding first-half display. His clinical finishing secured a 2-0 lead for the North African side at the interval, a cushion that proved insurmountable for their opponents.

Morocco’s journey to the final was nothing short of remarkable, as they dispatched formidable opponents including South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout stages. This victory not only crowns them champions but also establishes Morocco as the first African nation to lift the U-20 World Cup since Ghana’s triumph in 2009.

For Argentina, the defeat was a bitter disappointment, ending their hopes of securing a seventh title. Despite facing the challenge of missing their two standout players, Claudio Echeverri of Bayer Leverkusen and Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid, the Argentine team had entered the final with high anticipation.

The senior national team, fresh off their winning campaign in Qatar, where they reached the semifinals in 2022, has already secured qualification for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America. However, this setback at the U-20 level serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of football.

In contrast, Morocco’s triumph has ignited a wave of pride across the nation, showcasing the growing strength of African football on the world stage and setting a promising precedent for future generations.