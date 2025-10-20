Police operatives serving in the Enugu State Command attached to the Safer Highway Patrol have arrested a suspected armed robber who was dressed in National Youth Service Corps uniform.

Spokesman of the Police in the State, SP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that the suspect, identified as Chinecherem Ugwuagu, aged 25, was arrested along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

He disclosed that a gun-like object made from a body lotion container wrapped with cloth, a stolen Carter motorcycle, clothes, ATM card, and other exhibits, were recovered from him.

Ndukwe stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, on the same date at about 8:00 a.m., broke into the house of a victim at 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area of the State, and used the gun-like object to threaten and rob the victim of the recovered items.

He added that the suspect, thereafter, dressed in the NYSC uniform to disguise himself and evade security checks along the road but was intercepted and arrested by eagle-eyed operatives while escaping on the motorcycle.

Ndukwe averred that the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the operatives for their swift and diligent action, which led to the arrest and recovery of the exhibits.

Ndukwe added that the Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating crime and urged citizens to remain law-abiding and continue supporting the Police with credible information to enhance public safety and security in the State.