Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Bakana Clan chapter in Rivers State, has commended the suspended governor of the state, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, over his efforts to reconcile with his political godfather and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

In a statement issued by Comrade Blessing Braide and Rev Cannon Igoaso Omuaru, the chapter also commended the people of the Bakana community for their peaceful conduct during the recent local government election.

The statement reads: “The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Bakana Clan Chapter, commends the people of the Bakana community for their peaceful conduct during the recent Local Government election.

“We equally salute the Amanyanabo of Bakana, King Lawrence Odum Barboy, for his steady leadership and commitment to peace, and pledge our full support towards his developmental agenda.

“We also appreciate the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for his reconciliation efforts with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike. Their rapprochement has helped to restore peace and political stability in Rivers State.”

However, it condemned the activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) 18 in the Hawthorne Channel area of the state, saying that the firm has failed in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) commitments with the people.

The statement said, “While acknowledging these positive developments, MOSIEND Bakana Clan strongly condemns the operations of NNPC 18 in the Cawthorne Channel area. Since taking over from EROTON Ltd, NNPC 18 has proven to be the worst operator in the region, running its activities with secrecy, high-handedness, and complete disregard for community welfare.

“The company has failed to honour its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) commitments. Instead, it has chosen to manipulate processes, exploit divisions, and neglect its host communities.

“We challenge NNPC 18 to present verifiable evidence of any tangible contributions it has made since assuming operations. Meanwhile, insecurity in the area, oil theft, illegal bunkering, sea piracy, and kidnapping have worsened due to the company’s unprofessional and incompetent management practices.”