The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has lauded the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, on what it called his pragmatic approach towards solving the challenges facing the region.

The group specifically thanked the Minister for personally visiting to ses the extent of damage done by the ravaging flood situation on the East-West Road and communities in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, MOSIEND National Secretary, Ambassador Amain Winston Cotterel, noted that before Umana came on board, issues of uncertainty, apprehension and crisis of confidence loomed across the region due largely to the reckless management of the administrative direction of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by his predecessor, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Cotterel said under Akpabio as Minister, the region witnessed undue delay in the constitution of the NDDC board, financial impropriety, non approval of 2021 and 2022 budgets, indiscriminate employment was fast leading the region to a the brink of crisis.

He said the ugly development made people of Niger Delta to appeal made to the government to remove Barrister Effiong Okon Akwa, as interim administrator of the interventionist agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MOSIEND scribe stated that the former Minister throw the region into poverty,which made the people to fast lose confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as every appeal to correct the anomaly seemed futile.

Cotterel said: “We say ‘thank you’ Mr. President, for you saw the need to draft in someone competent and with proven track record and a good finisher to undertake the onerous task and that, Obong Umana has been able to prove.

“Today, the region is calm, the erstwhile Sole Administrator, a protege of the former minister, who was a clog in the wheel of our progress has been disengaged.

“We are so glad to be informed that Mr. President has transmitted list of nominees to be appointed as board members to the National Assembly and giving an approval to the Minister for the transmission of the 2021-2022 budget of the Commission.

Mr. President has approved almost every proposal and document that Will bring accelerated development into the communities. We expect the minister to match words with action even as he has directed immediate response to flood victim.

“We commend Mr President for appointment Umana Okon Umana who is a quiet achiever to conclude the last phase of the administration. We are satisfied with his appointment and have the confidence that he will bring the dividend of democracy to bear. We urge every ethnic group to rally round the Minister and give him the right environment to operate.”