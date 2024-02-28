The controversy surrounding the arrest and trial of Kano-based social media influencer, Murja Kunya, has taken another turn with her mother, Hadizatul Kubra, rejecting what she perceived as inhuman treatment of her daughter at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital in Kano.

Murja Kunya, currently in the custody of the Kano State Hisbah Board, a Shari’a enforcement arm of the State government, was ordered by a Shari’a Court to undergo medical evaluation at the government-owned psychiatric hospital before her impending trial.

The controversial female TikToker faces charges of indecency, public nuisance, and promoting prostitution, preferred against her before the Shari’a Court by the Hisba Board.

But, speaking on the development, Murja’s lawyer, A.U. Haji, berated the hospital for allegedly attempting to administer an unidentified substance to his client without informing her about her health status, describing the action as a violation of her human rights.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Murja has been combative and resistant to treatment by healthcare personnel, further complicating her situation.

Also, in a viral audio interview circulating on social media, Murja’s mother, Hadizatul Kubra, expressed displeasure with the alleged maltreatment of her daughter, emphasising that Murja was not mentally ill but dramatic. She recounted being urgently summoned to the hospital, where Murja was allegedly crying profusely, and decried the perceived mistreatment of her daughter.

She, therefore, appealed to the State government for leniency even as she opposed any psychiatric evaluation or treatment for her daughter.

“I know they are doing this to kill my daughter, and I will never allow her to be injected with anything, no matter what,” she asserted in the viral audio recording.

She highlighted Murja’s caring for the family, including her efforts to support both her and her ailing father.

LEADERSHIP reports that the court hearing resumes on May 20, 2024, only after the completion of the psychiatric evaluation on the TikToker as ordered by the trial Judge.