Eight members of the Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) Special Task Force, which is responsible for internal security operations in Bauchi and Plateau States including some parts of Southern Kaduna, have been recognised for their unwavering commitment to duty after rejecting a N1.5 million bribe from two suspected cattle rustlers in Plateau State.

The Nigerian Army revealed this on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

The personnel intercepted 30 rustled cows at the Bisichi checkpoint in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State. The stolen cattle, belonging to one Shehu Umar and taken from Mangu LGA of the State, were in transit to an undisclosed location when the vigilant troops engaged in a stop-and-search operation.

Anas Usman (20 years) and Gyang Cholly (42 years), the occupants of the vehicle transporting the rustled cows, made a desperate attempt to bribe the OPSH personnel in exchange for a security pass for the stolen livestock.

Undeterred by the substantial N1.5 million offered, the eight personnel rejected the bribe.

The suspects were promptly arrested, and the bribe money confiscated.

The commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Abubakar, lauded the OPSH personnel for their exemplary conduct.

During the reward presentation, he urged all security personnel to emulate the bravery and integrity exhibited by the eight individuals in the line of duty.

Representing OPSH Commander, Brigadier General MO Agi, the Chief of Staff OPSH, emphasised the importance of upholding ethical standards in the discharge of security responsibilities.