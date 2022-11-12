Police in Enugu State have commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a newborn baby by the 18-year-old mother identified as Ada Joy Okonkwo.

It was gathered Ada stabbed her newborn baby with a kitchen knife at Olocha-Adogba in Awgu local government area of the state last Monday following counseling from her mother, Christiana Okonkwo, who is about 60 years old.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she stabbed the child following the counseling moments after she delivered the baby at home.

The child was taken to hospital but was confirmed dead by doctors, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary.

A statement from the spokesman of the police in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe which confirmed the incident, disclosed that the commissioner of police, Ahmed Ammani, had ordered investigation into the incident.

He said the commissioner urged citizens of the community, particularly women who carried out a peaceful demonstration to express their anger over the act, to maintain peace and avoid acts that could lead to breakdown of law and order.