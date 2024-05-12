As the world celebrates Mother’s Day 2024 this Sunday, May 12, 2024, it’s a poignant moment to reflect on the unparalleled strength, love, and perseverance of mothers everywhere.

This day, marked globally, calls for honouring the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives with their relentless dedication and unwavering support.

In the midst of ongoing global challenges, the essence of motherly love and sacrifice becomes even more luminous, reminding us of the foundational role mothers play in our personal and collective resilience.

This Mother’s Day is particularly special as it accentuates the enduring connection between a mother and her child—a bond that defies the limits of distance, time, and circumstance. It is a day dedicated to celebrating, revering, and contemplating the immense influence of maternal affection, guidance, and care.

Hereunder are some powerful quotes to inspire your Mother’s Day messages and reflections:

* Marion C. Garretty insightfully remarked, “A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.”

– Abraham Lincoln once said, “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”

– Poet Robert Browning recognised the encompassing nature of motherhood: “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.”

– Cardinal Mermillod poignantly noted, “A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.”

– Mitch Albom captured the foundational impact of a mother with, “Behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begins.”

– Michael Bassey Johnson emphasised the boundless nature of maternal love: “Mother’s love is infinite. A child can’t outgrow it and a mother can’t conceal it.”

– In the words of Amit Kalantri, “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.”

– Princess Diana believed, “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.”

* Ricki Lake described motherhood as, “the greatest thing and the hardest thing.”

– Philosopher Erich Fromm offered a serene tribute: “A mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.”

Also, hereunder are heartfelt wishes to express your love and gratitude this Mother’s Day:

– “With my love and wishes, I send my gratitude for bringing me into this world and every moment since. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!”

– “Everyone thinks their mom is the world’s best mom but to me, my mom is my world. Happy Mother’s Day Maa!”

– “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother who never gives up on me and the woman who inspires me.”

– “Your strength, wisdom, love, and encouragement are truly an inspiration, Maa. Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest lady I know.”

– “Thank you for always believing in me, even when I doubted myself. Happy Mother’s Day!”

– “You inspire me with your strength and kindness every day. Sending you a big hug and all my love on Mother’s Day!”

– “You’re not just a mother, you’re a superhero in disguise. Happy Mother’s Day!”

As we celebrate this Mother’s Day, let’s remember and cherish the heroes in our lives—the mothers who do the impossible every day.