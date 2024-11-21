Mouka Limited, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of high-quality sleep products, added another feather to its cap at the Nigeria Independent Ball Awards (NIBAD) in Baltimore, USA.

The Mouka brand earned the prestigious Product Durability Quality Award, while its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Dimeji Osingunwa, was presented with the Commercial Director of Distinction Award.

The awards and certificates were presented by the convener of NIBAD 2024, Sir Olaniyi Tabi, on behalf of the Mayor of Baltimore.

According to Sir Tabi, “The award presented to the Mouka brand is a testament to its longstanding reputation for producing resilient, high-quality products.

“The accolades also reflect Mouka Foam’s dedication to excellence and the company’s promise to deliver consumer value consistently. The esteemed award to its CCO is presented to recognise his impactful leadership in steering the commercial engine of the great company to success year after year.”

In his acceptance speech, Dimeji Osingunwa expressed gratitude on behalf of Mouka Foam, acknowledging the dedication of his team and emphasising the company’s mission of adding comfort to life.

“We remain driven by our core values of performance, passion, innovation, excellence and integrity. We don’t compromise. Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do, and we relentlessly ensure they enjoy the quality sleep they deserve with our products.

“For over 60 years, we have added comfort to the lives of millions of Nigerians while safeguarding their well-being to ensure they are refreshed each waking day. We add comfort through our products and with our numerous CSR initiatives targeting the vulnerable in our society and empowering Nigerians to reach their goals. In doing these, we had no idea that even the diaspora community was watching,” he reflected.

The annual event commemorates Nigeria’s rich history and vibrant culture while highlighting the outstanding achievements of Nigerians and indigenous companies in various industries and endeavours.

This year’s edition, which held on October 6, 2024, at the Saint Gabriel Community Center, was well attended by notable Nigerian leaders and influencers who continue to shape the future of the Nigerian diaspora community.

NaijaTimes USA launched the Nigerian Independent Ball Awards in 2021 and continues to champion the achievements of outstanding Nigerians worldwide. This recognition for product quality and leadership underscores Mouka Foam’s leadership in the Nigerian sleep industry.