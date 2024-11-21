The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has commended the arrest of self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, by Finnish authorities.

Simon Ekpa was arrested for terrorism related crimes and remanded in prison in Finland.

The Defence Headquarters had on March 23, 2024, declared Ekpa wanted for inciting violence in the South-East part of Nigeria.

He was declared wanted alongside 96 other terrorists across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, reacting to the arrest, expressed delight for international community’s partnership with the Nigerian military in the fight against terrorism.

He said Simon Ekpa was deeply involved in fueling terrorism in the South-Eastern part of the country.

“The CDS has always called for the arrest of Simon Ekpa following his deep involvement in fueling terrorism in South-East Nigeria.

“We are delighted about his arrest, and glad that the international community is partnering with Nigeria in our fight against terrorism,” he stated.

Relatedly, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said: “CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”