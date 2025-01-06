Philanthropist and chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has been conferred with a chieftaincy title, ‘Abegyi Bwaya’, by the Sa-Bwaya, Esu Bwari and Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers Bwari Area Council, FCT.

In a letter personally signed by the Royal Father to FCT FA Chairman, Mouktar, the Traditional Ruler, stated that the title is in recognition of his good service and hardwork in development and progress of Bwari Chiefdom and the FCT in general.

The title, “Abegyi Bwaya”, means the Progress of Bwari, which no doubt is a reflection of the positive impact his immense contributions have made towards the development of youths in the Bwari, the FCT and Nigeria in general. He has indeed raised the bar for his contemporaries to follow.

His exemplary leadership and feat achieved in the Sports sector is worthy of emulation, and has particularly inspired the youths to be diligent, resilient and forward thinking in a bid to achieve their dreams.

Mouktar said: ‘I feel very honoured to have been conferred with such a prestigious title. This is a huge motivation for me. This title is given to the most important people in society. I didn’t see this coming as I have always seen myself as a tool in the Hands of Allah. I am passionate about society and human development especially in the area of job creation, skills acquisition, youth empowerment, among other things.

“As I look forward to achieving more with the support of all, let me humbly thank Esu Bwari and the entire good people of the chiefdom for this great honour. I must also appreciate the FCT FA Family, my board members past and present, friends, media, sport loving people of the FCT and Nigerians.”