Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has promised to give his best for LaLiga club Valencia.

The 27-year-old completed his loan move to Los Ches on Saturday morning.

Sadiq was unveiled at the Ciudad Deportiva in Paterna later in the day.

Valencia currently occupy 19th position on the LaLiga table and are battling to escape relegation.

“First of all, to come here. On the first day he (the coach) explained everything to me. He told me how much he believed in me and I saw what Valencia needed, which was the same as what I wanted,” he said at the unveiling ceremony.

“There was a coincidence between Valencia and me because I was very hungry and I saw that Valencia was too, and that made me come here.

“It is not a normal situation for Valencia, but as I said, the hunger they have as I saw at Mestalla, it was bad luck that they did not get points.”

Sadiq endured a difficult spell at Real Sociedad, where he managed four goals in 35 league appearances.

He is however determined to put that tough stint behind him.

“All players need continuity and I haven’t had the continuity I needed at Real. There are many players in my position,” he added.

“The coaches make their decisions and I respect them, but I have to keep moving. I hope to give my best and I also hope for the best for Real.”