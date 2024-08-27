Prof Sammy Sam-Wobo, the President of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN), has called for increased surveillance at entry points to prevent the spread of Mpox.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, adding that the measure would help to tackle the spread of the new strain reported in other countries.

He explained that though the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had activated the response process used during COVID-19, surveillance at the various entry points to the country needed to increase.

NAN reports that Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals. Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters, then crusts over, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease, which initially broke out in Central Africa, has since spread to several West African countries, including Nigeria, where 39 cases have been officially recorded.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared mpox an international public health emergency.

There had been reports of a deadlier Mpox new strain called “Clade 1″ in Thailand and Sweden, a different variety than the less severe Clade II strain that fueled the global mpox outbreak in 2022.

Sam-Wobo, therefore, explained that the theology of Mpox is similar to that of COVID-19; the country’s healthcare personnel can handle this current situation effectively the way COVID-19 was managed.

He added that “the Federal Government set up response processes during COVID-19, and that is what NCDC is leveraging on, but we still need to increase surveillance at entry points into the country.”

The president urged Nigerians to follow NCDC preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus and to present early to government-designated health facilities for prompt treatment.

Sam-Wobo noted that the country can meet the need for vaccine production through quality research output, which requires huge funding.

He explained that advanced technologies and techniques are available that could fast-track vaccine production to prevent outbreaks of diseases that are endemic to the country and Africa.

“Quality research output is not cheap because it involves human, material and adequate resources to achieve optimal vaccine production.

“Vaccine production in the country is possible, but we need both government and corporate support to develop effective vaccines,” he said.