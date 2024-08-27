First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, has partnered with the National Population Commission, NPC, and the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to further ramp up birth registration in the country with the launch of the UNICEF/ RHI Commemorative Birth Certificate for 2024.

According to a statement by the media aide of the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, the NPC Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this after leading development partners to the office of the First Lady in Abuja.

Kwara said the commemorative event, scheduled for August 29, 2024, will mark a significant leap in the government’s effort to offer Nigerian children their first foundational identity.

“It is a global thing, and it took place on August 10, 2024, but we are having this as a special commemorative event with the First Lady championing this drive.

“We had a fruitful chat with her, and I want to believe that we have a great event ahead of us that will mark the full force drive of birth registration to give Nigerian children their first foundational identity and recognition as our children that will grant access to government services, especially education and health.”

The Chief Child Protection Officer of UNICEF, Ibrahim Sesay, who participated in the visit, described the launch as important for closing the existing gaps in birth registration and promoting a data-driven development plan for children in the country.

“What is critical is that we have been falling short in reaching that obligation. So, the Office of the First Lady through the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI is a platform we are now using to ensure that every child’s birth in Nigeria starting on the 29th of August gets accelerated birth registration in all parts of the federation”.

Adedayo Bankole, the Managing Director of Barnksforte Technologies Limited, the National Population Commission’s technical partner, highlighted the digitisation of the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCVRS) system.

He emphasised the importance of establishing a foundational identity and ensuring data security for every child.

Additionally, he noted the system’s interoperability with other identity agencies, such as the National Identity Management Commission and its seamless access to immunisation records and other government social welfare services.

Adedayo also underscores the authenticity and reliability of the national document for verification purposes.

The Official Launch of the UNICEF/RHI Commemorative Birth Certificate to Birth Registration in Nigeria will be held on Thursday, 29th August, in Abuja.