Let’s be honest, brother , the pressure is real. You’ve been dating her for a while. She’s ticking off boxes, talking about colours, rings, and timelines. You can sense the heat, the urgency, the unspoken “when are you proposing?” hovering over every conversation.

Mr. Bachelor, before you let that pressure tip you into a decision you’re not ready for, pause. Breathe. Marriage is not a sprint to avoid losing someone , it’s a lifetime covenant. You owe it to yourself to make that decision from clarity, not coercion.

Hmm! What many don’t tell you is that some women are under pressure themselves . I mean, intense pressure. It’s not always about you dragging your feet or not being serious. The truth is simply that some women are racing against timelines set by others such as the their parents, society, friends, or even internal clocks based on age or comparison. She might be a great woman, but if she’s suddenly trying to squeeze a proposal out of you before the year ends, ask yourself: Is this truly about love, or is it about keeping up appearances?

We’re in the last quarter of the year, and the calendar itself is causing anxiety. Many ladies want to present a groom by Christmas . Yes! , she want to take someone home for the holidays, preferably with a ring on her finger. Not because she’s fully ready, but because everyone else is doing it.

Engagements are flooding her Instagram feed. Her friends are planning weddings. Aunties are calling. Parents are asking questions. There’s unspoken shame in being the only one left “unclaimed.” That’s real , but it’s also not your burden to fix.

While I am not discouraging you if she’ deserves it but guy, you may notice subtle emotional tactics such as tears, silent treatments, indirect comparisons, or pressure disguised as “honest conversations.” Bro, that’s not always manipulation , sometimes it’s just fear. Fear of being left behind. Fear of investing years into a man and having nothing to show for it. Fear of what people will say. But again, that fear isn’t your responsibility to silence by rushing into a lifelong commitment you’re unsure of.

Here’s what no one wants to say: not all ultimatums are evil, but not all are wise either. If you genuinely love her and you’ve both done the work, maybe you’re ready. But if the only reason you’re considering proposing is because she gave you a deadline or threatened to leave , pls , pause. That’s not love. That’s emotional blackmail wrapped in a calendar. Marriage should be born from peace, not panic.

Some ladies aren’t just pressured by people , they’re battling age anxiety. The biological clock narrative is loud, especially after 30. Society tells her she has to marry, have children, and settle down before a certain age or else she’s “too late.” That narrative is often cruel and exaggerated, but it drives some women to force relationships into lifelong commitments prematurely. Don’t let that push you into a promise you’re not ready to keep.

Also, be careful of cultural and religious pressure. In some circles, if you’re a church worker or come from a respected family, there’s a constant eye on your relationship. People assume that if you’ve dated someone for long, marriage should be next. Some women will even weaponise that perception. “People are already asking when we’re tying the knot.” Don’t let public opinion become your private reason for marriage.

Let’s be clear , this isn’t about dodging commitment. This is about choosing it wisely. If she’s the one, and you’re ready, by all means, propose and build a future together. But if you’re unsure, confused, or simply not there yet, don’t fold under pressure. Don’t make a temporary person your permanent decision out of guilt. Don’t say “yes” just to keep her — marriage is not a peace offering, it’s a life offering.

So, Mr. Bachelor, take your time. Reflect. Pray. Seek counsel. Talk openly. And if you find that you’re not ready, be honest with yourself and with her. It’s better to disappoint someone today than to regret a rushed decision for the next 40 years. Marriage is beautiful but only when it’s chosen, not forced.

Understand this, not every ‘now or never’ ultimatum is rooted in genuine readiness for marriage. Many ladies eyes, even the one you’re with, are under serious pressure themselves.