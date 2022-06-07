Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has accused the federal government of encouraging attacks against journalists and media organisations by its failure to take measures to protect journalists and punish perpetrators of such attacks whom it noted are frequently security agents or other government officials.

MRA observed that at least seven media professionals and a media organisation had fallen victim to various forms of attacks in about one week, with one journalist shot and injured by policemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by MRA’s communications officer, Mr Idowu Adewale, MRA lamented that the federal government’s failure to act to stem such crimes against journalists was a direct cause of the heightened attacks against the media.

It also said the growing spate of attacks against the media is alarming and has a negative impact on freedom of expression as it is stifling the media environment, thereby, impeding the freedom and ability of journalists and media organisations to carry out their professional duties.

Reminding the federal government that it has obligations under various regional and international instruments to ensure the safety of journalists and bring perpetrators of attacks against journalists to justice, MRS insisted that the government’s failure to do so is not only encouraging more attacks against the media but also constitutes a breach of its treaty obligations.

The statement reads in part: “It should be a matter of embarrassment to the federal government that despite the extremely alarming rate of attacks and crimes against journalists, it cannot point to a single instance over the years, since the inception of this administration, where the perpetrators of such attacks have been arrested, prosecuted and punished.”

It further noted that the perpetrators of recent attacks against the media have included law enforcement and security agencies, hoodlums, political thugs, separatist groups, criminal elements, among others, adding that “the Government’s inaction and apparent refusal to reprimand its officials who are guilty of such conduct, is clearly being interpreted as an open season for anyone so inclined to attack journalists.”