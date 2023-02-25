Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the brutalistion of Trust Television cameraman, Mr. Taiwo Yishau, on February 21 at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) grand finale rally for the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The organisation called on police authorities to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, saying it was bewildered that policemen stationed at the venue of the rally who witnessed the attack on the media man did nothing to assist him or to put an end to the assault. It described the failure of the policemen to intervene to put an end to the unwarranted attack on the cameraman as criminal negligence.

In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA’s programme officer, Mr John Gbadamosi, said the attack on Mr. Yishau was an egregious violation of press freedom and the basic human rights of the journalist, stressing that journalists play a vital role in our society, serving as watchdogs to hold those in power accountable and provide the public with essential information.

“Any attempt to silence or intimidate journalists or otherwise impede them in the performance of their duties constitutes a threat to our democracy and should not be condoned,” it said.

Yishau was reportedly attacked at one of the gates to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of the rally, despite displaying his press tag issued by the party.

He was stopped from entering the venue of the rally even after explaining that he was duly assigned and accredited to cover the event. He was thereafter hit multiple times by a gang of hoodlums who accused him without any evidence or basis of forging the accreditation tag.

According to Mr. Yishau, the incident started when the bouncers hired as security men at the gate to the stadium handed him over to his attackers who accused him, also without any evidence or basis, of working for another party.