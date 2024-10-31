The MTN Foundation has invested over N24.73 billion into impactful projects that span all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while gearing up to commemorate its 20th anniversary, having invested N24.73 billion into communities across Nigeria.

With more than 1,023 project sites across Nigeria, the Foundation has successfully executed 50 unique projects, positively affecting over 31 million people, even as these initiatives have tackled critical areas such as education, health, youth empowerment, and arts and culture, significantly impacting the lives of countless Nigerians.

The anniversary conference is scheduled for November 6, 2024, in Abuja, followed by a celebratory dinner in Lagos on November 14, 2024. These events are expected to bring together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development and community engagement.

Since its establishment in 2004, the MTN Foundation has played a pioneering role in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Nigeria. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC has committed to allocating up to one percent of its Profit After Tax (PAT) to fund various projects aimed at improving lives across the nation.

Executive director of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, expressed her excitement for the upcoming events and reflected on the Foundation’s journey.

“This anniversary is both a celebration of our impact in Nigeria and a commitment to do more. We have always believed in the power of collaboration and community engagement to drive meaningful change.

As we gather to reflect on our journey, we look forward to engaging with our partners and stakeholders to explore new avenues for sustainable development,” Sanya stated.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Foundation will unveil a new logo along with refreshed mission and vision statements, symbolising a renewed commitment to its core values and objectives as it looks to the future.

The anniversary events aim to foster dialogue among leaders from various sectors, encouraging collaboration that can lead to innovative solutions for pressing societal challenges.