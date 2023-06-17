MTN Foundation, NDLEA Partner On Drug Abuse Reduction Among Students

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said its partnership with MTN Foundation on the ASAP Quiz Competition on substance abuse is expected to reduce the rate of substance abuse among secondary school students in Nigeria.

A 2018 Drug Use survey conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that about 14.3 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 have used psychoactive substances.

The uptake in the abuse of substances by young Nigerians, has underscored an urgent need to drive awareness against substance abuse among secondary school students in Nigeria.

The director, Drug Demand Reduction, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dr Ngozi Maduibuike, said that, “the increase in the use of drugs among young people of secondary school age necessitated the NDLEA’s partnership with MTN Foundation to organise a quiz competition among secondary school students.”

The NDLEA director explained that the quiz competition is designed to provide young people with learning opportunities to develop skills and attitudes about drugs that enable them to appreciate the benefits of a healthy lifestyle; to build coping skills among students to be able to resist the pressure to use drugs; and to encourage peer education among young people on substance abuse.

In a 2018 study conducted by African Healthcare Services on substance use among secondary school students in Oyo s