MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, has launched a new initiative to empower young Nigerians with viable businesses through capacity building and grants.

The new initiative called the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle initiative was announced at a press launch in Lagos.

According to a 2021 report by the Fate Institute, 67 per cent of Nigerian entrepreneurs are young people aged 18 to 35 years. The report reveals that the Nigerian entrepreneurial sector is developing at a strong pace and identified scarce financing opportunities as a source of frustration for the entrepreneurs. MTN Nigeria seeks to help fill this gap through the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle campaign.

Speaking at the press launch, chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho said: “the ‘hustle spirit’ amongst Nigeria’s young people is truly inspiring as they are innovative, entrepreneurial. MTN is here to support that ‘hustle’ so that their dreams can become reality.

“Young business owners have told us what they need, and with MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, we will share business skills from experts in relevant fields, and create access to financial grants. We look forward to the transformation that this initiative will propel.”