Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria expressed its preparedness to help the nation’s students to maximise their potential through spelling bees competition.

The organisers of the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition said it has progressed to round two with 1,000 shortlisted participants between the ages of nine and 15 from various prestigious primary and secondary schools around Nigeria.

The firm in a statement said the opportunities are endless in this edition as the brand is giving the overall winner the chance to become its CEO for a day.

“What this means is that your child gets to oversee the general operations of the biggest telecommunications company in Nigeria, and support ongoing projects, thereby garnering firsthand CEO experiences, developing business acumen, and basking in the euphoria of being a young boss.

“In addition, the champion will be awarded a N2m scholarship grant, premium ICT devices, smartphones, and goody bags. The champion’s school will equally be rewarded with prizes while the first and second runners-up will be rewarded with cash prizes for themselves and their English teachers,” the statement reads.