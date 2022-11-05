The National Universities Commission(NUC) has approved that Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, should mount a programme in Nursing Science to enable prospective students to graduate with a Bachelor of Nursing Science. The commission had sent a delegation to the University last month to very its readiness to mount the programme. The delegation, led by Professor Patience Akpan, had come to inspect facilities and see the staff, and thus ensure that the University is ready to undertake the Course.

In a letter signed by Dr. N.B. Saliu, Academic Planning , and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, the Commission conveyed its approval for the University to mount a full time programme in Nursing Science. Part of the letter read thus: ‘ I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has approved the establishment of full time mode of the programme…with effect from the 2022/2023 academic session’

Making the announcement during an event in the University, the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Professor Muywa Popoola, who spoke on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Abiodun Adebayo, said the approval is an endorsement of the Vice-Chancellor’s resolve to broaden the scope of programmes in the University, and thus give prospective students more alternatives to choose from, depending on their career interests. He said admission into the University was still open for new students even as existing ones who have the prerequisite are at liberty to switch to the newly approved Nursing Science programme.

The University authority has been relentless in mounting new programmes, especially in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, preparatory to the eventual floating of College of Medicine. The Nursing programme would be domiciled at the Ofa Meta campus of the University, which has also been ear marked for the impending College of Medicine.