MTN Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State government has launched ‘MyLagosApp’ a digital platform set to transform urban living in Lagos. This innovative mobile application is a comprehensive hub for city dwellers and visitors, offering real-time updates on events, entertainment, hospitality, transport services and government-related payments.

The launch event which held in Lagos on Thursday, March 13, welcomed the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the special guest of honour, reinforcing the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced city management and connectivity.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Hamzat, described it as a demonstration of the administration’s dedication to enhancing the lives of citizens through technological innovation. “I commend the collaboration between MTN Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, alongside other key stakeholders, for making this vision a reality.

This partnership is a testament to the power of technology in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors to drive innovation and improve lives.

“The app serves as a vital link between the government and the people, simplifying access to public services, providing real-time updates, and promoting transparency and accountability in governance. Whether you need to navigate government processes, access essential city services, or stay informed about key developments, MyLagosApp places all the information you need right at your fingertips,’’ he stated.

Chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Karl Toriola emphasised MTN’s dedication to driving digital innovation for societal advancement.

According to him, MyLagosApp marks a key milestone in MTN Nigeria’s broader digitalisation strategy. “As we embrace the future of e-governance, digital entertainment and commercial innovation, initiatives like this are essential in making Lagos a truly smart city, and we are proud to partner with the Lagos State Government to drive digital transformation and enhance urban living. With the launch of MyLagosApp, we are leveraging technology to simplify access to essential services, improve connectivity, and create a smarter, more efficient Lagos for residents and visitors alike,” he concluded.

Chief information officer at MTN Nigeria, Shoyinka Shodunke, highlighted the technical expertise behind the app. “The Software Lab in MTN developed this application with global security standards and practices with ISO 27001 certification. Security was a key priority in the design and development of the app, to ensure the protection of user data and secure access to the app’s features and functionalities.”

The launch event also featured a fireside chat with key stakeholders from MTN Nigeria and Lagos State Government, where discussions centred on the app’s role in improving mobility, supporting local businesses, and enhancing government-citizen interactions.

MyLagosApp is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. While the app is currently entitled ‘MyCityApp’ on the app store, users are encouraged to download it to experience firsthand how urban living in Lagos has been transformed with the app.