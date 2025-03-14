Nigeria’s chemicals and energy solutions specialty company, Eunisell Limited has reiterated its readiness to support initiatives that contribute to the growth and development of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the entire industry in the country.

The reassurance came from the company’s chief executive officer Ken Okeiyi, during a courtesy visit to the firm’s head office in Lagos by the leadership of the Nigeria Council of SPE.

The visit was to express appreciation to Eunisell for its unwavering support and sponsorship of the SPE Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) over the years, as well as brief the management on SPE’s forthcoming activities in 2025.

Okeiyi also reiterated Eunisell’s commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge-sharing, and industry excellence through ongoing partnerships with organisations such as SPE.

The delegation, led by Amina Danmadami, chairman of SPE Nigeria Council, who joined the meeting online, commended Eunisell for its commitment to the advancement of the petroleum industry through its continuous sponsorship and strategic partnership with the society.

The team highlighted the impact of Eunisell’s contributions to fostering knowledge exchange, capacity development, and innovation within the energy sector.

During the recent visit, the SPE executives shared insights on the Council’s strategic initiatives for 2025, including the upcoming conferences, training programmes, and industry engagement efforts designed to promote technological advancements and sustainability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

They also emphasised the importance of continued collaboration with key industry stakeholders such as Eunisell to drive progress in the sector.

The visit reinforced the strong relationship between SPE Nigeria Council and Eunisell, setting the stage for further collaborations in 2025 and beyond.