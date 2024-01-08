The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved MTN’s request to partially disconnect Globacom (Glo) from its network due to unpaid interconnect charges.

The decision—announced by Reuben Muoka, the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, in a document titled ‘Pre-Disconnection Notice’ on Monday—comes after Glo failed to settle its outstanding debts despite repeated attempts at resolution.

Under this partial disconnection, Globacom subscribers will only be able to receive calls from MTN users, not initiate them. All other network functionalities, including outgoing calls to other networks and data services, will remain operational for Globacom customers.

The statement read, “All subscribers are, therefore requested to take notice that the Commission has approved the Partial Disconnection of Globacom to MTN in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and Paragraph 9 of the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012.

“At the expiration of 10 days from January 8, 2024, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

“The Partial Disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network,” it stated.