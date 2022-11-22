The chairman of Tesa Global Brand, Muili Seun, has been awarded the ultimate award as the ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the 5th edition of the Best Of Edo Awards (BOEA).

The award was in recognition of Muili Seun’s exemplary and visionary leadership to leverage technology to automate the processes which facilitate communication and helps increase revenue for various brands while successfully leading his team to steer the implementation of the Ttv tool in Africa.

This award becomes the third time that the executive founder of Tesa Global Brand has won a top award at the South-South Awards this year.

Besides Muili Seun, his social media agency company (Tesa Media), also won the Media Brand of the Year Award at same event night for their exceptional innovation, vision, integrity and brand promotions across the globe and focusing to continuously provide more quality services to their customers and support for other young businesses to win in this recession period.

“I want to thank God for this award and recognition given to me, and this, I must say, is something that gives me the urge to work even harder with my team. I am even more grateful to the various team handling our various brands, especially, Tesa Radio, Tesa Foundation, Tesa Business School, and thanks to lot individuals and other agencies who, in one way or the other, have contributed to our success,” Seun said on his social media page.