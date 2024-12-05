Fire has razed the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) warehouse in the Idu area of Abuja, destroying training tools worth billions of Naira.

The Minister of State for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, confirmed the incident during an inspection at the warehouse, assuring that necessary measures would be taken to prevent future occurrence.

Sununu also directed the formation of a five-man committee to investigate the fire incident, adding that the tools were designated for training N-Power beneficiaries under the NSIPA.

In a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry, Rhoda Ishaku, Sununu stated that the committee has two weeks to submit its report.

“The Committee will estimate the cost of the items gutted by the fire. With what has happened, we will put measures in place to ensure that all other items in our warehouses are well protected. We will also commence as soon as possible the training of beneficiaries so that what has been procured so far can be put to use,” the minister said.

Sununu lauded efforts of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), the FCT Fire Service, and Julius Berger for their efforts in putting out the fire.

He also praised the Nigeria Police Life Camp Division for securing the warehouse and keeping vandals away from what was left in it.