Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has called on Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other leaders to navigate the challenges currently faced in service to the country.

Zulum made the call in Saudi Arabia on Sunday while addressing the Borno pilgrims camped in Mecca.

The governor said, “We have intensified prayers for peace to reign in Nigeria, particularly Borno State. I have also called on Nigerians to pray for our leaders, beginning with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and all other leaders.

“We have no other country than Nigeria. Therefore, I want to emphasise that people should pray for the progress and development of Nigeria and for our economy to grow.”

Zulum also charged Nigerians to give more time for the Tinubu administration to fix the myriads of problems facing the country, calling for unity among Nigerians to achieve meaningful development.

“I want to call on Nigerians to be patient; let us give some more time to this administration. We must put our heads together and ensure Nigeria remains one indivisible entity. Things will never be feasible without the support of all and sundry.

“Nigeria is a big country of multiple tribes, with two main religions, Islam and Christianity. Islam does not condone any form of hatred towards the other religion; Islam requires simple coexistence between Muslims and non-Muslims,” Zulum further said.

The governor stated, “For Nigeria to move forward, there is one very important thing we must consider: unity of purpose. Therefore, I call on all pilgrims here to eschew violence and embrace each other so that we can move forward.”

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has expressed dismay over the recent vandalisation of electricity towers along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, disrupting power supply to Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

Zulum, however, expressed commitment to addressing the hardship faced by people in Borno State, including the electricity disruptions resulting from the destruction of T193 and T194 towers.

“Borno State Government under my leadership will do everything possible to ease the hardship Borno people face. The problem of power remains a major concern in Borno State; I was told that after rehabilitation of the towers initially destroyed, two of them were destroyed again.

“This is not an easy task, but I want our people to continue to pray and be patient; both the state and the federal governments are working to establish a sustainable energy supply to Borno State,” Zulu said.

He also commended the Borno State 2024 hajj committee for their commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims at all stages of the hajj exercise.