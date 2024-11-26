Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has called for a multisectoral approach to Nigerian education and the implementation of gender-focused policies.

Ibrahim spoke at the ministry’s flag-off of the global 16 Days Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women campaign in Abuja.

In her call for a multisectoral approach to addressing GBV, Ibrahim said the 16 Days campaign will focus on community mobilisation and education and strengthen the legislature and policy implementation.

While commending Bauchi State’s recent implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA) and the Domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act of 2015 in 35 states, Ibrahim said domestication of such policies is the starting point.

“Current report shows that 30 per cent of Nigerian women and girls aged between 15 to 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives.

“Effective implementation of the laws is important across all states, as well as addressing gaps in enforcement and ensuring access to justice for survivors,” said Ibrahim.

As part of awareness creation on GBV, the minister urged for the involvement of Nigerian men and boys as a means of ‘promoting positive masculinity and changing patriarchal attitudes’.

“Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue alone; we must deliberately engage men and boys as active allies in the fight. We must work to foster a culture of respect and equality.

“Let this campaign mark the beginning of a stronger, more united effort to end gender-based violence in Nigeria, where women and girls thrive and sustainable development is assured.”