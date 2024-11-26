Youths in the North West of Nigeria, under the auspices of Youth Alliance for Sustainable Development (YASD), made up of youth groups from seven states in the region, has accused the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau of trying to hijack the composition of the management team of the Commission.

The spokesman of the group, Mr Ahmed Sambo who revealed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday, however called for transparency, accountability and fairness in the administration of the North West Development Commission.

Sambo expressed concern over what he described as lopsided appointments in the composition of management and board members of the commission in favour of Jigawa and Kano states.

“A critical look at the composition of the management and board members indicates non adherence to due diligence.

“Board Chairman, Amb. Haruna Ginsau, Kano State, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Ma’aji, Jigawa; Alhaji Yahaya Namahe, member, Sokoto State; and Malam Aminu Sulaiman, member, Kebbi.

“Others are Tijjani Kaura, member, Zamfara; Abdulkadir Usman, member, Kaduna State; Muhammad Wudil, member, Kano State; Shamsu Sule, member, Katsina State; and Nasidi Ali, member, Jigawa.

“The composition shows that Kano and Jigawa got two key positions each while the remaining five states got one slot each,” he said.

The spokesman said that after securing the two key positions of the commission, Kano and Jigawa states also benefited from board representation, arguing that the appointments appeared one-sided.

He also faulted sitting the headquarters of the commission in Kano, the state of the pioneer board chairman.

Sambo pointed out that the commission was established in response to the yearnings and aspirations of the seven states in the region.

“Some of the cardinal objectives of the commission is reintegration and resettlement of displaced persons, restoration of economic activities halted by insurgency as well as improving infrastructural investments.

“However, the lopsided appointments could be detrimental to achieving these objectives, and the mission may likely be jeopardised due to personal interest,” he said.

He alleged that certain individuals behind the lopsided appointments want to capitalise on the commission to propel their gubernatorial ambitions in Kano and Kaduna states, respectively.

“The individuals are still trying to manoeuvre and corner other strategic appointments, especially executive directors’ positions, to their cronies and political associates against all odds.

“We, therefore, wish to strongly oppose this move and call for an open and transparent process in running the commission for the benefit of all against a selected few,” Sambo said.