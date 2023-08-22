Musawa Unveils Innovative Plan For Creative Industry, Mulls Theme Song For Nigeria

The new Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, has officially assumed duty at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, where she unveiled an innovative plan for the development of the sector.

The Minister was received by the Permanent Secretary, Directors, and other Senior Officers as well as members of Staff of the Ministry.

In a brief remark, the Minister, who expressed delight with the warm reception, specially appreciated President Bola Tinubu for considering her worthy to serve in such a capacity,

promising to give her best to the rebranding of Nigeria’s image.

The Minister maintained that the country can no longer be associated with negativity such as poverty, fraud, terrorism and other forms of criminality.

Musawa, however, said to change the nation’s image positively beyond the shores of the country will require the collective support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

The Minister also pointed out that one of her key plans in the immediate was to have a National Theme Song for the Nigerian brand. She, therefore, encouraged Nigerian song writers and music artists from the six geopolitical zones of the country to begin to think in that direction.

The Nigerian Arts, Culture and Creative Industry, she noted, has come of age and it was time to project it in a new exportable dimension for improved foreign earnings.

Hence, she said Nigerians should expect innovative and inspiring concepts that will drive and support the creative sector in the coming weeks.

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy assured that all the necessary plans/mechanisms will immediately be activated, just as all relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors will be meaningfully engaged for the effective execution of the project.