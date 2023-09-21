Bayern Munich winger, Jamal Musiala, has revealed why he decided to play for Die Mannschaft over the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart, Germany and was also eligible to play for England or Nigeria. However, he opted instead to star for his country of birth.

“I could have played for Nigeria because it crossed my mind, and I thought about it well. I had good talks with Nigeria and Germany. So it really just came down to me and where I’d feel the most comfortable. So I decided to go with Germany,” Musiala told UK3.

The attacking winger has so far made 23 appearances for the German national football team but has admitted that he once thought of playing for Nigeria.

Having shot into the limelight in 2020, Musiala has already made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Bayern Munich first team.

The 20-year-old has already established himself as a crucial member of Die Mannschaft since he made his national team debut in 2021.

With the paucity of quality attacking midfielders in the Super Eagles, Musiala could just have been the answer. His father is of the Yoruba tribe from the West African nation, while his mother traces her roots to Poland.