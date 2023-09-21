Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro, has sent a defiant message to Manchester United fans after a narrow loss to Bayern Munich.

Not many teams score three goals at Bayern Munich. And not many teams score three goals away from home and fail to win. Manchester United did both of these last night.

Casemiro did not have the best individual game. However, he kept going, and provided a threat in the Bayern boss, scoring two late goals which normally would have been enough to get something from a match.

He sent a message out after the full-time whistle, via Instagram, a rally cry which read, “We fight together and we will rise again together!!!”.

His call was ‘liked’ by Bruno Fernandes, and there was an encouraging reply from his former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo, who said he was ‘proud’ of his ex-colleague.

A 4-3 defeat may actually have flattered United. Bayern hit the woodwork twice and 4-3 could easily have been 6-3. But the narrow scoreline and nature of the late rally gives United some reason to be positive, amid a losing streak.