Music Executive, Sobo Soberekon, has dropped charges of threat to life and defamation of character levelled against popular musician, Harrysong.

Police had acted on the petition by Soberekon and arrested Harrysong at the Lagos Airport on his arrival in Nigeria a couple of days ago.

Harrysong had accused Soberekon of sending assassins after him in Port Harcourt among other allegations posted on the social media.

It was gathered that Harrysong, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, tendered an apology to the music executive over his claim.

Sobo Soberekon, has, however dropped charges against the singer and the duo have now put their differences behind them.

However, speaking on the development, Soberekon said; “Be careful of what you say because there’s law in Nigeria now that there is Cybercrime Act. Just mind words you say, that’s just it. And don’t dent anybody’s reputation.

“But we’re all good. No charges were pressed. He’s my brother. And we’re close. So everything is all good.

“We are brothers. We’re from the same region. We’ve worked together for more than a decade.

“So, we know each other. It’s just misunderstanding. It was not true but I can’t crucify him; that’s just it.”

Also, Soberekon’s lawyer said; “We intend going to court together for his arraignment but along the line he tendered an apology, wrote an undertaking to that effect that he won’t threaten my client again. So we are ready to drop the charges.”