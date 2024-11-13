The Mzough U Tiv Lagos (MUTLA), a non-political socio-cultural association that fosters love, unity, and development among the Tiv people, has disclosed that it has concluded plans to hold the 2024 Cultural Tiv Cultural Day in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by Engr John Terfa Mka, the head of the media and publicity subcommittee for the upcoming event, the association has intensified consultations towards the seamless hosting of the 2024 “Tiv Day Cultural Festival” in Lagos.

Mka explained that the glamorous cultural exhibition would occur from December 5 -7 in Ikeja, the state.

According to him, the chairman of the central planning committee (CPC) for the festival, Mr Daniel Kajo, led other members of the CPC to an essential consultation visit to the former managing director of the defunct AfriBank, High Chief Raymond Ihyembe, to formally present him with his letter of invitation to the event and also brief him on the plans and milestones already achieved in the planning.

“Those on the delegation included Engr. Theophilus Terkura Ukaa, the President of Mzough U Tiv Lagos (MUTLA) and festival organisers; Hon Isaac Azer Chado, CPC secretary; and Engr. John Terfa Mka, the spokesperson of the contingent,’’ he said.

In their remarks, High Chief Ihyembe and his wife expressed their confidence that the association will grow stronger and positively affect the Tiv people in Lagos and beyond.

The former AfriBank MD also pledged his unalloyed support for the forthcoming event and active participation.