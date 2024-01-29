Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that that the battles against his administration may not be entirely over.

He, however, said the distractions were being pushed aside because he is more focused on delivering the promise of good governance.

This is as he also declared that the battles against his reign as governor had been fierce but God who rules the affairs of men has saddled on him the responsibility to steer the affairs of the state as its governor.

Fubara spoke yesterday at a special thanksgiving service organised to celebrate a successful governorship election and victory at the Supreme Court at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town in Opobo/ Nkoro local government area of the state.

The governor said, “We came in; we were selected because they believed we have something that we will do for our state. We have not been given the opportunity to do those things that we ought to do for our state.

“We have had a lot of distractions but I strongly believe that while we navigate the path of peace, prayer is also needed for us to pass over this phase. Continue to put us in your prayers. There is nothing that God cannot do.”

He stated that he had returned to thank God for the victory secured during the election and at the Supreme Court of Nigeria through which it was shown that no battle was bigger than God who alone will provide the requisite guidance.

Fubara said, “A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us but unfortunately they are not here. God knows why. We can’t question the Almighty.

“But one thing we can’t take away is that God does not make any mistake. Whatever happens, and when it happens, it is for a purpose.

“I am happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you to God, and ask for extra energy to continue with the task of governance. But no battle can be bigger than God.”

The governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his role in the victory being celebrated today, to the leaders of the state and numerous supporters who were either provoked or persecuted for standing by the truth.”

The governor, whose 49th birthday coincided with the event, said reminiscing on God’s goodness on his life make him happier.

He said: “It is just a coincidence that today is actually my birthday, I didn’t plan it but the organisers of the programme have to fix in the birthday. I am also thanking God for this wonderful day. Maybe I will take the birthday happiness to make myself happier.”

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja said there were more enduring benefits of thanking God than the initial feat accomplished.