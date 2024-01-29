Federal government has said there is no downplaying the reality of the challenging times that Nigerians find themselves in as evident in the impact of inflation on personal and household budgets, and the threats to security in parts of the country.

It, however, noted that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is taking bold measures to decisively confront all of these challenges.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris said these in a statement entitled: “Amidst Challenges, Nigeria Will Forge Ahead”, released in Abuja yesterday.

Idris said the federal government fully acknowledged the duty and responsibility of care that it owes to every Nigerian, across the lines of age, gender, religion, ethnicity, and social class.

He said in the area of security, all threats are being boldly confronted as the government is taking the fight to the criminals’ dens, with promising results, noting that within the last week, several bandits, kidnappers and militants were neutralised or arrested.

“The resurgent crisis in Plateau State is indeed highly regrettable, and we assure that all perpetrators of violence there, and everywhere else in the country, are being brought to book. Justice will be done, and peace will be restored in all affected communities.

“We salute the gallantry of security and intelligence agencies who are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that we are safe in our homes and on the highways, and that criminals have no breathing space,” the minister said.

Idris stated that, regarding the economy, all relevant ministries and agencies of the federal government are working in coordinated fashion to bring down inflation, stabilise foreign exchange rates, and create a truly enabling environment for business and investment.

He added that: “Impactful interventions are being rolled out, including a Students’ Loan Scheme, a Presidential Initiative to deploy lower-cost Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses to provide alternatives to petrol and diesel, and various low-interest loan schemes for businesses.

“The CNG interventions will bring down the cost of transportation by more than 50 percent. We urge Nigerians to take advantage of these opportunities as they emerge, as they have been designed for the benefit of all.

“Even as we tackle our challenges with urgency and dedication, it is also necessary to remind all Nigerians of the need to resist all forces and narratives of misinformation and division.

“For example, it is not true that the relocation to Lagos of the Headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and of certain departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are political moves aimed at marginalizing a section of the country. These allegations are unfounded. Instead, these are pragmatic administrative steps to improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs,” Idris maintained.

He urged all Nigerians to be especially mindful of all persons and groups at home and abroad, who specialise in making false and inciting claims on radio, TV and social media, as well as in peddling altered videos and images for viral dissemination.

“We must all stand together as one, against these forces that constantly seek to test and break the bonds that hold us. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and the work of building the Nigeria of our dreams is one that must be done by everyone, regardless of our religious faith or ethnic group or geopolitical zone.”