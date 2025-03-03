Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie says his experience working under Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson has prepared him for the big task ahead of him.

Recall that the former Dutch international played under Wenger at Arsenal and Fergie at Manchester United.

“I have had a good talk with the players and I know what I want to achieve. I was lucky that after Arsene Wenger I also got to work with Sir Alex Ferguson. I really learned from Sir Alex. One of his best pieces of advice was that everything you say to your players, you have to keep your word. He was great at that.

