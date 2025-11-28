Legendary Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has revealed that his first son, Nino, has no interest in following in his musical footsteps.

Despite Nino being a talented saxophonist, his father shared that the young boy aspires to become a medical doctor.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner made the revelation while bringing Nino on stage at an event in Abuja celebrating his 25 years in the music industry.

“Making some noise for my son Nino, mehn,” he told the crowd as he introduced his son on stage.

“He said he doesn’t want to be a singer. He wants to be a doctor,” he added, prompting cheers from attendees.

Nino Idibia, born on January 15, 2006, to 2Baba and his former partner Sumbo Adeoye, is also a model and social media influencer.