Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has allegedly claimed that he paid N5million upfront to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in a bid to secure a state pardon following his conviction and six-month jail sentence over Naira note abuse offences.

The startling revelation was made in a recent audio recording released by social media influencer Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), on Monday, October 7, 2024.

In the recording, Bobrisky revealed that the unamed senior lawyer had initially requested N10 million to pursue the pardon but stated he was unable to provide the full amount due to his bank accounts being frozen by the EFCC at the time. “I would have transferred the money, but my account is frozen,” he explained.

According to Bobrisky, his unnamed godfather stepped in to assist by paying the N5million upfront. He disclosed, “Truth be told, I won’t lie to you, you’re my person. I’m not in prison, but I’m around there. They got me an apartment because of my godfather. My godfather was able to say, ‘Never, you will not smell that prison. Let the world think that, but you will never.’”

He further explained that his godfather had arranged for his residence near the prison, supposedly with the assistance of a Deputy Controller of Corrections. “As long as Bob is not posting or saying anything, they can put me close to the place so I can always come inside and see people, and welcome my family. Nobody needs to know,” Bobrisky allegedly added in a conversation with an unknown person.

The call recording, which VDM claimed took place on May 16, 2024, shed light on what is now known as Bobrisky Bribery Scandal involving officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and a prominent family of lawyers.

“I’m supposed to finish my sentence by July, but if we get the amnesty, I could leave by the first week of next month,” he stated.

Meanwhile, just hours after the release of the latest recording, Bobrisky took to his Instagram account to respond humorously to the revelations, saying, “Nurse Titi your patient is out again,” accompanied by laughter emojis.

The latest disclosure followed the previous release of similar recording by VDM where Bobrisky alleged that EFCC operatives demanded and received N15 million to drop the money laundering charges against him. He also asserted that arrangements were made by his godfather and the Controller-General of NCoS for him to serve his sentence in a private apartment instead of a prison cell in Lagos.