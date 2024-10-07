Nigeria is set for direct flights to Brazil after a meeting between the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and initiate direct flights between both countries.

Special adviser to the minister on media and communication, Tunde Moshood, said in a statement on Monday, that this strategic meeting followed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two nations in 2018, aimed at boosting air connectivity and economic cooperation.

According to him, “During the discussions, both envoys emphasized the need for new BASA arrangements to reflect current realities in the aviation world. This meeting stems from the mutual interests shared by President Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a meeting in Addis Ababa in February 2024, where they agreed to reinitiate the BASA arrangements, recognizing the cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil.”

Speaking on the importance of the direct flights, Ambassador Garcete highlighted the potential for immediate commencement of flight services, noting that both nations could facilitate four to five flights per week.

“The introduction of direct flights will spark significant economic growth between our countries,” the envoy stated.

The Ambassador also noted the need to finalise the Open Skies Agreement to fully enable the proposed flights.

The Nigeria’s aviation minister, while expressing appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit, echoed the optimism about the potential economic impact of the BASA.

“There are numerous similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, and the activation of these flights will not only enhance trade but also strengthen cultural and social exchanges,” the minister said.

To ensure the smooth activation of the initiative, both countries have agreed to set up committees to draft and finalise new BASA arrangements.

The ambassador also extended an invitation to the minister to visit Brazil for the formal signing of the agreement, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria-Brazil relations.

Two Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Caverton, have been designated to operate on the route, further underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.