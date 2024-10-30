A former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo, has expressed his grievances against President Bola Tinubu over the political crises in Rivers State.

He said he was disappointed with perceived Tinubu’s support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to destabilise Rivers State.

Asari, while speaking on Arise News Channel’s breakfast show on Tuesday morning monitored by LEADERSHIP, claimed that the president was supporting Wike against the elected Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“President Ahmed Tinubu is supporting Wike to destabilise Rivers State, to disturb the peace of Rivers State. As a stakeholder in Rivers State, I feel disappointed—totally disappointed—for the president to allow his minister serving under him to procure judgement and all sorts, threatening the people of Rivers State,” Asari stated.

He further elaborated on the implications of Wike’s actions, warning that attempts to remove the Governor Fubara from office could lead to significant unrest. “What they are trying to do is ‘we are going to remove Fubara and nothing will happen’, and I’m saying that if you remove Fubara, something will happen, and that is it,” Asari asserted.

Asari’s comments highlighted a growing tension in Rivers State, raising questions about the political strategies being employed by federal authorities and their potential impact on local governance and stability.