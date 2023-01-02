Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed confidence that he would be re-elected for another term of four years in 2023.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the privilege to serve them in the last 43 months, stating that the last three years and seven months have been a testament of his commitment to serving the people.

The governor stated this in his New Year message to the people of the state, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He said his administration did not take the support given to it for granted, maintaining that his administration was able to prove to the people that, “it is possible to focus on infrastructural development while at the same time, meeting other obligations to the people.”

Makinde added that his administration had been able to place the state on the path of sustainable development.

He recounted some of the successes recorded by the government in the different sectors including infrastructure development, Health, education, security and economic expansion, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the projects successfully executed in 2022 as listed by the governor included the construction and commissioning of the 9.7 kilometres Saki Township Road, the 5.2 kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, the 7.2 km Idi Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Road dualisation project and the 65 metres General Gas Flyover as well as the delivery of the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals and Omituntun Bus Transport Scheme.

The governor added that the handing over of 100 operational vehicles to Oyo Amotekun to facilitate its operations, the renovation and equipment of General Hospital, Tede, the recruitment of 500 additional personnel into the Oyo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps are the other successes of the administration.

Governor Makinde also expressed his pleasure at how the administration was able to ensure the upgrading of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo into a University of Education.