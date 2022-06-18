BACKGROUND

My name is Aliyu Hasiyat Avorsuahi. I was born in ASCO hospital, Ajaokuta local government area in Kogi State, precisely in 1991. I am the last of seven children bore by my parents.My father, Mr. Aliyu Musa, is a retired military personnel while my mother, Mrs. Ajara Salifu is late. Unfortunately for me, I never tasted the much talked about mother’s love because being the last, my mother did not live to shower me with that care/ love.

EDUCATION

I started my early primary education in Kogi State, where I attended A.S.P School at the famous Ajaokuta ASCO camp in 1999, after which I proceeded to Trinity College, Ohueta Ihima, for my secondary education in 2006. Sadly, I couldn’t go beyond O’ level due to my parents’ inability to train us all.

CAREER

On realising that my life was surrounded with struggles and also considering my family’s financial status, I took a decision to work, make earns meet and change my family’s story. This decision of mind pushed me into the open market. To further fulfil this aspiration, I refused to lament, cry or even become a liability to my family members, friends and others. I made to conquer all the challenges life dealt me, so, I relocated to Lagos State in 2014 and immediately ventured into business at a place called Ikotun Egbe, close to the popular governor’s road.

Prior to venturing into business, I took to doing hard jobs at different construction sites. Yes, I Was mocked and ridiculed by many who saw me. I just had to eke out a living. Aside working at construction sites, I hawked bread and groundnut, even worked as a sales girl in a bar. It was in the midst of this struggles that grace found me.

The support of this good Samaritan and the passion in me to change my family and the world through appreciable trends made me succeed. I can boldly tell you that in the past years, I have constantly pursued new and better ways to carryout my business to satisfy my clients.

MENTOR

My mentor is an Italian man whom I met back then in my state ( Kogi) before I migrated to Lagos State. He was like a father to me. In fact, he was sent by God to establish me, hence, all the credit goes to him. I am independent because of him. This father figure taught me everything I needed to know about commitment, dedication, focus and sacrifice. I conquered my fears because of his support.

This adopted father of mine who taught me how to work hard and excel in life also went the extra mile to support me financially. He taught me the buying and selling business and that was how I started travelling to Onitsha in Anambra State to buy clothes, which I retailed.

I can proudly say that his principles shaped my life .

FEARS

I dread not being able to do as much as I aspire to do in business and in all of my goals.

Actually, before venturing into the buying and selling business,I was worried about the risk associated with, that too, as it relates to debt, outright refusal to pay and may be, poor patronage. Interestingly, God saw me through . At least, that is why I can boldly talk about my achievements.

CHALLENGES

My major challenge is increasing debt. I am saying this because even though you always have good capital base, ideas and inspirations as an entrepreneur, those you cannot excel with debt. Again, we live in a society where the economy is biting and families are battling to survive. Other challenges are the ability to maintain my business principles yet, keep my customers , avoid damages and problems and above all, have faithful and very loyal workforce.

ANY REGRET

To be sincere, I most times regret starting the business because of unusual things happening. It sad that so many men see most women in business as loose ladies. They tease, ask you on a date and even go as far as showering insults on you if you decline.

My worst regret is that I am a single mother of three kids, their upkeep tells badly on me.

WHAT STANDS YOU OUT

My story is entirely different. The mere fact that I am deligently doing my business expanding and succeeding stands me out. My choice business makes me different from others. I believe my name rings a bel and overtime, I have been able to open up my heart to express myself through my struggle. I do not mix business with pleasure too. Very importantly, is the fact that I respect and treat my customers well

Perseverance, Hardwork, Key To Success- Avorsuahi.

INSPIRATION

Three strong forces inspired me.

Firstly, like I said, buying and selling is my passion. I love trading do much . Let me just say that I love making profits; this is the kind of thought that inspires and motivates me.

Secondly, the good Samaritan who tutored me. He believed in my capability, supported and suggested result oriented strategies that has helped me today.

Thirdly, I saw it as an avenue to contribute my small quota to the progress of my lovely family. I am inspired by events and demands around me.

FUTURE PLAN

Like I said earlier, I strive to grow and expand to the nooks and crannies of this country to motivate young ladies to be completely financially independent.

Yes, I want to open branches in Nigeria because my business is open to all category of people. So we don’t look at how influential you are. We are always available to serve everyone in the society.

ADVISE TO WOMEN

My earnest advice to young women is that they shouldn’t have kids out of wedlock. Those in business should adopt sincerity as their password if they must succeed. Finally, they should work hard and try as much as they can to be independent. If they can, they should embrace education because it has it’s own advantage.

Tthey can be self -sufficient and be independent. Marriage will come at the right time. They should not just be idle and be hoping that a man will come and solve their financial troubles and whatever.

Prostitution isn’t the way out but hardwork. They should stand up for themselves .

Anyone discouraging women from being independent, does not want their progress because when you empower one woman , you have empowered a nation which is a popular saying. While it’s important for a woman to be broad minded and be well educated, in the absence of support ,as goal getters , we should build ourselves, grow and be financially independent to avoid disrespect, harassment and all of that.