The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has described as sad the floods that washed away farms in Kebbi and Niger states and cautioned on more intensive floods in the nearest future.

While sympathizing with farmers in Argungu local government area and other parts of Kebbi and Niger states whose farm produce were destroyed by recent flood disaster, the Head of

Press and Public Affairs Nura Tanko Wakili in a statement said the Commission’s Managing Director Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa was concerned about the effect.

He said the Commission has noted that the development is capable of affecting the country’s drive to enhance sustainability and food security.

The statement added that the Commission’s Managing Director also noted the effects of this development on the livelihoods of the affected communities, even as he commended the federal government for its prompt response in setting aside N3 billion Naira to support victims of the disaster.

“The Commission had earlier embarked on sensitization campaigns through the mass media and advocacy visits which minimized the impact of the flood on riverine settlements, however, farmlands especially on the flood plains could not escape the natural disaster” the statement added

The Commission therefore emphasized the need for strict adherence to safety measures by the affected communities as predictions by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) of rising water levels on the Rivers Rima and Niger as well as a report of yet another rising water level on River Niger system by Niger Basin Authority (NBA), in Niamey Niger Republic, poses a serious threat of more flooding in days to come.

The statement added that the situation which is reported to be an update of the situation in Niamey is informed by upstream activities in both Niger and Mali flood waters which are expected to move gradually into Nigeria through Kebbi State.

“As the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency NIHSA continues to monitor the flood situation in the country and provide periodic updates to the general public accordingly, N-HYPPADEC urges communities to be vigilant, listen to updates on radio and television stations and abide by instructions from relevant authorities on safety measures” the commission cautioned.